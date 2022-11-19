Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of TBBK opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.47. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $505,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,930,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,496 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 256.7% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 895,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 644,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bancorp by 64.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,639,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 640,068 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $14,439,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,294,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

