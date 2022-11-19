FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on FlexShopper to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShopper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

