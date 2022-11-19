FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on FlexShopper to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on FlexShopper from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
FlexShopper Price Performance
Shares of FlexShopper stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.46, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.17.
Institutional Trading of FlexShopper
About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
