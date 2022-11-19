JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $26.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Delek US from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Delek US stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. Delek US has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $35.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Delek US during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

