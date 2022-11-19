Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ARMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.
NYSE ARMK opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,758,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,271,000 after acquiring an additional 302,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,401,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,721,000 after purchasing an additional 141,057 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,303,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,061,000 after purchasing an additional 344,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,894,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,708,000 after buying an additional 121,578 shares in the last quarter.
Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.
