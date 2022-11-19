Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Energizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.86.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79. Energizer has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $41.62.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.81%.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the third quarter worth $95,137,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,552,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 252.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 558,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Energizer by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 374,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Recommended Stories

