The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €30.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.74) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($49.48) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Vonovia Price Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €24.34 ($25.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.14. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.07. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 52-week high of €52.65 ($54.28).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

