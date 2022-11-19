Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €18.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($19.07) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Alstom in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Alstom in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($38.14) target price on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Alstom Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €24.50 ($25.26) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.13. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($26.44) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($38.53).

About Alstom

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

