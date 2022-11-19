Scotiabank Trims Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Target Price to C$3.75

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Price Performance

CVE EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1 year low of C$0.92 and a 1 year high of C$2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

