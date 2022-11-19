Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$5.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.75.

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.76. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.82.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.