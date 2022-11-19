Cormark Cuts NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Price Target to C$6.50

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$9.30 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on NanoXplore and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NanoXplore Price Performance

GRA stock opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. NanoXplore has a 52-week low of C$1.43 and a 52-week high of C$5.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

