Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.75 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.25 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXR.UN stock opened at C$2.09 on Wednesday. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

