Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €113.00 ($116.49) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($127.84) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($121.65) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €114.00 ($117.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a €111.00 ($114.43) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($108.25) target price on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Vinci Stock Performance

Shares of EPA DG opened at €95.44 ($98.39) on Thursday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($71.69) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($91.55). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €89.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.94.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

