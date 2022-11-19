Raymond James Trims Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Target Price to C$1.50

Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QUIS has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.20 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock opened at C$0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.49 and a 1 year high of C$1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$185.94 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.60.

In other Quisitive Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer David Scott Meriwether purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,005.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,016.20.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, a payment processing platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

