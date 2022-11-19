Cormark Trims Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Target Price to C$9.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Sylogist Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$7.41 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.33.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions, including accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

