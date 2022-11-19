Cormark Trims Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) Target Price to C$9.00

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Sylogist Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CVE:SYZ opened at C$15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of C$366.39 million and a PE ratio of 35.82. Sylogist has a 52 week low of C$7.41 and a 52 week high of C$16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.33.
Sylogist Company Profile
