ATB Capital Lowers Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Price Target to C$0.07

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$0.25 to C$0.07 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Auxly Cannabis Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$0.10 to C$0.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Up 5.4 %

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

