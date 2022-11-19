Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX) Insider Bridget Guerin Buys 15,196 Shares

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX – Get Rating) insider Bridget Guerin purchased 15,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,029.36 ($11,785.38).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

LON:MIX opened at GBX 61 ($0.72) on Friday. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc has a one year low of GBX 58.50 ($0.69) and a one year high of GBX 81.50 ($0.96). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.07. The stock has a market cap of £83.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.50.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Mobeus Income & Growth VCT

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

