Insider Buying: Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Law acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($11,750.88).
Enteq Technologies Price Performance
Shares of LON:NTQ opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.12) on Friday. Enteq Technologies Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.20 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 16 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.78.
About Enteq Technologies
