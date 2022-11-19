Insider Buying: Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Law acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($11,750.88).

Shares of LON:NTQ opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.12) on Friday. Enteq Technologies Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7.20 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 16 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.78.

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the technologies oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement while drilling operations for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the oil and gas industry.

