EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS) Insider Acquires £507.60 in Stock

EMIS Group plc (LON:EMIS – Get Rating) insider Peter Southby purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.09) per share, with a total value of £507.60 ($596.47).

Peter Southby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 19th, Peter Southby acquired 8 shares of EMIS Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,874 ($22.02) per share, with a total value of £149.92 ($176.17).

EMIS Group Trading Down 0.1 %

LON EMIS opened at GBX 1,874 ($22.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,877.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,747.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. EMIS Group plc has a one year low of GBX 1,116 ($13.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,918 ($22.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,259.09.

EMIS Group Dividend Announcement

About EMIS Group

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a GBX 17.60 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. EMIS Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides connected healthcare software and systems for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to national health service markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

