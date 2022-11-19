Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE) Insider Buys £24,997.20 in Stock

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) insider Robert Senior acquired 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.52) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.20 ($29,373.91).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 567.50 ($6.67) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.97 million and a P/E ratio of 28,375.00. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 384 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 675 ($7.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 565.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 540.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

