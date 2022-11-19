Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Funmi Adegoke Purchases 11,556 Shares

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Funmi Adegoke acquired 11,556 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.50) per share, for a total transaction of £14,791.68 ($17,381.53).
Melrose Industries Stock Performance
Shares of Melrose Industries stock opened at GBX 130.80 ($1.54) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 131.83. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 94.82 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 175 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Melrose Industries Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.83 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
