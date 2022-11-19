Insider Buying: Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Acquires 102,500 Shares of Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £42,025 ($49,383.08).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 40 ($0.47) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock has a market cap of £194.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00. Speedy Hire Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35.50 ($0.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.90 ($0.84).

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

About Speedy Hire

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.61) target price on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday.

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

