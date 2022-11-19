M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA) Insider Acquires £70,000 in Stock

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($82,256.17).

M&C Saatchi Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LON:SAA opened at GBX 144 ($1.69) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 140.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.81. M&C Saatchi plc has a 1 year low of GBX 127.20 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 227 ($2.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £176.05 million and a P/E ratio of 2,880.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. It offers its services in the areas of media and performance, advertising and CRM, sponsorship, branding, and global and social issues. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

