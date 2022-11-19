SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $8.00. The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 1066225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on SomaLogic from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in SomaLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic Trading Up 9.1 %

About SomaLogic

The company has a market capitalization of $552.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

