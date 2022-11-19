Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,075.04 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($24.21), with a volume of 144376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,043 ($24.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 55.20%.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).

Burberry Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Burberry Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,140.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,855.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,740.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.