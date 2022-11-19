Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBYGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 2,075.04 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 2,060 ($24.21), with a volume of 144376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,043 ($24.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a GBX 16.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is 55.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.15) to GBX 2,070 ($24.32) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($22.91) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,010 ($23.62).

Burberry Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2,140.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,855.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,740.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Burberry Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

