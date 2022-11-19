Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Trading Down 6.9% After Insider Selling

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.40 and last traded at $12.57. 5,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 271,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Specifically, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 17,298 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $234,041.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 294,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,880.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,570. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKT shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,351,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

