Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Trading Down 8% on Insider Selling

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) dropped 8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 4,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 255,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Specifically, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,996,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $955.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $935,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 18,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

