Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock Price Down 7.2% Following Insider Selling

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $572.61 and last traded at $573.40. 8,135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 280,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $617.87.

Specifically, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.80.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $457.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 219,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 129.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 327.0% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

