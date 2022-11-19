Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 58,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 904,343 shares.The stock last traded at $20.37 and had previously closed at $19.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.92%.

Get Euronav alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EURN. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Euronav Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.