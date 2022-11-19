Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) were down 5.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $48.67 and last traded at $49.93. Approximately 38,471 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,261,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $3,456,296.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,121.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 53.6% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,354 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 574.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,125 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

