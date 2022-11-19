Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares fell 7.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.20. 216,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,874,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Specifically, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $788,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,698.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.