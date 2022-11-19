Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Update

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the October 15th total of 206,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Altius Minerals stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in Altius Minerals Co. ( OTCMKTS:ATUSF Get Rating ) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUSF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

