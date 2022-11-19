SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 2.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as high as $60.67 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 41,897 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,819,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.27.

Institutional Trading of SEA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 199.8% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 243.8% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,204,708 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $214,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,519 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 18.7% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,899 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,407,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Stories

