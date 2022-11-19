Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $21.99. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Global-e Online shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 21,200 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at $45,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at $39,162,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online



Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

