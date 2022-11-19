Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.81. Alight shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 8,719 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,193,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,838. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alight to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Alight Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. Alight had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,879 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 3.6% during the third quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,043,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,607,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,033,000 after purchasing an additional 542,762 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 9.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 10.0% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 12,984,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,008 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

