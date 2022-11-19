Short Interest in Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Decreases By 7.0%

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Bellway Price Performance

Bellway stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLWYF. HSBC lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.02) to GBX 2,660 ($31.26) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,273.00.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

