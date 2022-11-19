Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.34, but opened at $29.54. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 39,191 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SI. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $788.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

