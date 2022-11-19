Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTOGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 82.10 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 81.22 ($0.95), with a volume of 1298000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.30 ($0.87).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Mitie Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,690.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mitie Group

In related news, insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of £2,285.32 ($2,685.45).

Mitie Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.