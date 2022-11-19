Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 287,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Cadeler A/S has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $4.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CADLF. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

