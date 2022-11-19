Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 3.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $85.50 and last traded at $85.16. Approximately 2,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 980,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

Specifically, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $910,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut Super Micro Computer from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Super Micro Computer to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 119,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $1,263,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

