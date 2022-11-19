Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.73, but opened at $35.19. Natera shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 19,086 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera Trading Down 0.6 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.