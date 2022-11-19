Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2022

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $36.73, but opened at $35.19. Natera shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 19,086 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Insider Activity at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $75,832.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $32,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,221.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $75,832.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $384,799,000 after buying an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after buying an additional 1,136,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.