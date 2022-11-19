Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Declines By 6.5%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 987,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
EFLVF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.
About Electrovaya
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electrovaya (EFLVF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.