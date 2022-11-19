Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Declines By 6.5%

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 923,900 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the October 15th total of 987,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.7 days.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

EFLVF stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

