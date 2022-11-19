Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,403,700 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 1,518,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Exro Technologies Stock Performance

EXROF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Exro Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Exro Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Exro Technologies Company Profile

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.

