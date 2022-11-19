Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,666.0 days.

Hammerson Stock Performance

HMSNF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 22 ($0.26) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Liberum Capital upgraded Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

