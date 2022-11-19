Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,406,500 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 1,512,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.6 days.

Inpex Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPXHF opened at $10.69 on Friday. Inpex has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

