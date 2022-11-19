Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lowell Farms Stock Performance
LOWLF opened at 0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of 0.22. Lowell Farms has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 0.65.
About Lowell Farms
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lowell Farms (LOWLF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.