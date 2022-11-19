Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

LOWLF opened at 0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.18 and a 200-day moving average of 0.22. Lowell Farms has a 12-month low of 0.14 and a 12-month high of 0.65.

Get Lowell Farms alerts:

About Lowell Farms

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Altai, Humble Flower, Original Pot Company, and CannaStripe brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Lowell Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowell Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.