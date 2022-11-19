Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,699,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 8,377,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 275,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.9 days.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.47. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $648.50 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0698 per share. This represents a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 38.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNMF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.21.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

