J. M. Smucker (SJM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter. J. M. Smucker has set its FY23 guidance at $8.20-8.60 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect J. M. Smucker to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
J. M. Smucker Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of SJM stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.35.
In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
