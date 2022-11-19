DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DouYu International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $419.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on DouYu International to $1.55 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

DouYu International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

