DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DouYu International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $419.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.85.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on DouYu International to $1.55 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.
DouYu International Company Profile
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
