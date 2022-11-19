Agora (API) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agora Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ API opened at $3.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.06. Agora has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Institutional Trading of Agora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agora by 41.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Agora in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 6.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agora by 963.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 106,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

