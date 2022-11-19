PropertyGuru (PGRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 21st. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PropertyGuru Price Performance

NYSE:PGRU opened at $5.15 on Friday. PropertyGuru has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on PropertyGuru in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PropertyGuru Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

